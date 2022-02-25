JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is offering some financial help to help people keep the heat on during our colder days.

Some area residents might have a heating unit that isn’t working properly, and they can’t afford to get it fixed.

Economic Security might be able to help with that expense. Although the organization can’t pay for the cost of installing a brand new system, there are some funds available to help residents get their heating system fixed.

“They could have up to $2000 to use on that heating system, so that could be a wood stove, a propane heater, it could be electric or natural gas, any device that is their primary heating unit for their home,” said Debbie Markman, Economic Security of Southwest Area.

Markman says the income guidelines to qualify for repair assistance have been increased, so even if you haven’t qualified before, you might qualify for it now.

Simply reach out to Economic Security to start the process.