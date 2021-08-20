Economic Security of Southwest Area holds meeting at Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization took its show on the road today — and will continue to do so every month. The organization is the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area. The road is the Joplin Public Library.

ESC will be there once a month.

Officials say it helps more people become familiar with its mission of providing services and hope to people to get — and keep — them out of poverty.

It’s all about location, as well.

“It also allows folks that live over in this part of town to be able to just walk or be able to get an easier way to get here to us versus having to come down to our downtown office, so yes, we think, we consider it a great opportunity,” said Debbie Markman, Economic Security of Southwest Area.

Visitors to the library can start the application process for ESC services at the library.