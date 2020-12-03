Economic Security Corporation uses Cares Act funding to help low income residents

SOUTHWEST, Mo. — Christmas has come early for a local organization that helps low income residents.

The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area has received just over a million dollars in Cares Act funding from the federal government.

Debbie Markman says it will allow ESC to provide funding for some programs they usually don’t offer, including prescription co-pays and minor car repair. And, they will now be able to put more funding into some existing programs.

“What we’re able to do to help folks is minor home repair, transportation assistance, utilities, that with their HVAC systems, childcare co-pays, and we’re also able to do on the job training,” said Debbie Markman, ESC Resource Development Director.

For more information about the programs the funding will cover and how to apply for them, visit their website.