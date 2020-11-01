Economic Security Corporation of SW Missouri enforcing new restrictions to manage COVID-19 risks

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an effort to keep Economic Security Corporation’s (ESC) staff, their families safe and the public, the company made several operational changes. ESC has watched as COVID-19 has continued to spread and local health department policies have changed to match these conditions.

Since these public health changes can drastically change business practices and customer services delivery model, ESC has made changes. The following changes will go into effect Monday, November 2nd, 2020:

No public access to the central office, weatherization and home repair office and outreach offices.

Central office, vestibule will be open for picking up documents.

A locked drop box for documentation and/or applications is available at all locations.

Scheduled public appointments only, with facemasks and social distancing.

Social distancing, 6 to 10 feet are required at all of the facilities.

Anyone entering one of ESC’s buildings, must sanitize their hands. ESC encourages everyone entering all of our building to wash their hands upon entry, since this is the best practice in eliminating the COVID-19 virus.

If anyone is sick in your household and have scheduled an appointment (has traveled or been

exposed to someone with COVID-19), please do not enter any of the office locations, but contact ESC by phone or by email.

exposed to someone with COVID-19), please do not enter any of the office locations, but contact ESC by phone or by email. All agency meetings will be held virtually.

Please check ESC website/Facebook for updates for closures and public access: www.escswa.org

ESC will continue to engage the public using telephones, social media (Facebook), website www.escswa.org or emails. If you need to reach any of the staff at these offices, please use the following direct lines/email: