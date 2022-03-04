JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for a new challenge, a local organization is looking for help.

Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area have several jobs to choose from.

Debbie Markman says there are currently around 20 openings on the organizations’ employment board, most of which are in the Head Start and Early Head Start programs. She says some jobs require skills or certifications, but she says many of them don’t.

“We’re ready to train you if you are looking for something different and what you’re doing and your employment life isn’t kind of satisfying you than please look at what we do. We serve people, we are here to help people help themselves get out of poverty,” said Markman.

Other openings include crew members for the agency’s weatherization program. Depending upon the position, she says Economic Security might also be able to help graduates pay down their student debts.

To see the list for yourself, and apply for current openings you can follow this link.