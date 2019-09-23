Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma hosts annual POWWOW

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Another successful tribal POWWOW for the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma is complete.

In the tribe’s 28th POWWOW, hundreds of people from across the nation came to celebrate the rich heritage of the tribe.

Throughout the weekend, there were several dancing contests including gourd, women’s buckskin, and boy’s fancy.

On Saturday, the weather was beautiful.

However, on Sunday it rained, so they moved to Wyandotte’s gymnasium to close out the festivities.

This year was extra special for the tribe, because they were back on their POWWOW grounds on their tribal land.

Brandy Robinson, 2019 Eastern Shawnee POWWOW Princess, says, “The POWWOW’S are really special to me. In 1991, my great uncle put together the POWWOW grounds where we had our first POWWOW in 1991.”

Travis Patton, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, adds, “We’re very thankful. We’ve had a lot of support from a lot of visiting dancers, and a lot of local tribal families and things like that, so very thankful.”

On Monday, the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma will hold its annual History Summit to showcase their rich culture.

It is free and open to the public at Indigo Sky Casino from 9 A.M. until noon.