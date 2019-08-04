Eastern Shawnee Tribe holds back to school event featuring school supply giveaway

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma unites the community for a back to school extravaganza.

On Saturday, families came together for Shawna Stovall Children’s Back to School Pow Wow.

The all day event was open to everyone, and the kids were given free backpacks filled with school supplies.

In addition, there were contests, dunk tanks, and camel and pony rides for the kids to enjoy.

For many in the community, it means so much for the tribe to give back in this way.

Jordan Hargett, community member, says, “It’s very important. I mean it keeps us going it gives us an opportunity and its just a great event.”

Sarah Moore, Indian Child Welfare Director, adds, “A lot of people don’t have the necessary resources to have everything, as far as backpacks and school supplies. We like to help out the community and also our Eastern Shawnee tribal kids give as much as we can.”

The event concluded with a pow-wow stomp and social dancing that was expected to last well into the night.

Almost $60,000 was spent on the Back to School Pow Wow.

Some of the funds were provided through a grant and the rest was donated by the tribe.