Early Childhood Education scholarships from local tribes

PITTSBURG, KS. — A new scholarship will soon be changing the lives of local early childhood education students.

The Miami, Shawnee and Ottawa tribes in Oklahoma have launched the Tribes Scholars Program.

The three tribes have created a full scholarship for early childhood program students at Pittsburg State University.

Speakers for the Tribes’ childcare and development fund said this was made possible in part thanks to packages like the CARES Act, CRRSA and the American Rescue Plan Act.

They say they hope the scholarship will help produce more early childhood educators for 41 counties within the Four States.

“We feel good that there’s a strong chance they’ll stay within that area and possibly open a new center or a new family childcare home,” said Carol Essex, Ottawa Tribe childcare and development fund director. “And if not, maybe they’ll go to work in one.”

“Either way, with an educated workface, we all benefit,” she said.

$600,000 will be distributed through the scholarship each year to students up until 2023.