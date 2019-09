Last year Joplin lost to Webb City and Carthage, things are different this year

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Last weekend an emotional win at Webb City for Joplin and now a second win at Junge Stadium against Carthage.

“Total nail biter ending!” #JLNtopfan Kevin text

At halftime when the Joplin Senior High Varsity Dance Team took the field Joplin was down 35-28.

Then it was back and forth to the end, with Eagles on top 56 – 55.