Duo apprehended in foiled burglary

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A Baxter Springs duo is in custody after their mid-afternoon burglary attempt was foiled.

Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to suspicious activity at a vacant home north of Galena just before 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Upon the first deputy’s arrival, he apprehended a suspect who was allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle. The deputy then began to detain another suspect still inside their car, when a third suspect emerged from inside the home and fled into a wooded area.

A K9 was deployed as other deputies responded to the area. Although the third suspects identity is known, he has not yet been located.

Justin Merrill, age 39 and 33 year-old Lacey Powell, both of Baxter Springs, were transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary and Theft. In addition, Powell is also being held on outstanding warrants for her arrest from Baxter Springs Municipal Court.