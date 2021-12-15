DUI suspect arrested in Parsons after accident now POI in earlier shooting, PPD says

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons police believe a man arrested for Driving Under the Influence may be connected to a shooting earlier this week.

Officers arrived at the 1400 block of Morgan Ave. in Parsons Tuesday after reports of a vehicle crash striking parked cars. At the scene, a black Nissan Versa was found to have struck two legally parked cars on the side of the road.

Police also discovered a black 9mm Glock with a 30-round magazine under a vehicle in the driveway of a nearby home where the driver of the Nissan was sitting. This discovery lead officers to arrest the driver, 26 year-old, Raymond Alfonso Anthony Rigazio of Parsons, for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon as well as Driving under the influence, Transporting an Open Container, and No Vehicle Liability Insurance.

Earlier this week on Monday, a shooting that took place had witnesses describing a fleeing vehicle that matched that of Rigazio’s Nissan Versa. With this information and the discovery of the Glock PPD now consider Rigazio a person of interest in that early morning shooting.

Parsons police add that Rigazio has an “extensive criminal history as a habitual criminal, involving illegal drugs and domestic violence.” He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Parsons Police Department while charges are filed with the Labette County Attorney’s Office.

“[T]his is an interesting discovery of Mr. Rigazio being found with a weapon. He is a multi-time repeat offender in Labette County and comes to us from the State of California. I hope that he quickly returns to California after his sentence is served here for his unfortunate driving abilities while under the influence. If he is somehow found involved in the shooting, I hope he goes to prison for a lengthy stay to better serve his community upon his inevitable release. If not, then Mr. Rigazio needs to look a different home. We are done tolerating criminal activity where felons still violate the law in Parsons,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.