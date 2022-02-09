FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A settlement conference in the Duggar sisters’ invasion of privacy lawsuit has been canceled just two days before it was scheduled to take place.

A text-only order signed by Magistrate Judge Christy D. Comstock was entered in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville on February 8. No reason for the cancellation was provided, and the mandatory conference has not yet been rescheduled.

The parties had been ordered to attend a Settlement Conference with Judge Comstock by no later than February 18, 2022. She was set to preside over the February 10 conference.

The original lawsuit was filed on May 18, 2017, alleging a number of legal causes of action against a host of defendants. The legal claims have been narrowed down, as has the pool of defendants.

The claims, now made against remaining defendants Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney and former Police Chief Kathy O’Kelley are made under Arkansas law for outrage, invasion of privacy by intrusion upon seclusion and invasion of privacy by public disclosure of private facts, according to a court filing.

The first trial date in December, 2021, was postponed because it conflicted with the child pornography trial of the sisters’ brother, Joshua Duggar. He was found guilty on two counts and is facing up to 20 years in prison and $250K in fines for each count.