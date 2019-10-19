Duenweg Structure Fire at Vacant Property

No reported injuries as this structure was fully engulfed as firefighters arrived

DUENWEG, Mo. — Irwin and Rogers might sound familiar to locals, it’s at the address this same structure has caught fire before. However it wont ever happen again since the structure was completely destroyed early Saturday morning.

12:33 AM Duenweg Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire. Automatic mutual aid was requested however Webb City assisted while other departments were on standby.

No one was injured according to authorities. Since the structure is a total loss they are allowing it to burn out.

Cause of the fire is not immediately known. However this is a long-time vacant property.

