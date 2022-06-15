DUENWEG, Mo. — It’s moving day at Duenweg City Hall.

After decades spent in cramped quarters on Webb Street, that office space is moving around the corner to 7409 East 7th Street.

The Capital Improvements Sales Tax paid for renovations at the new site, which more than doubles the space of the old city hall.

“I think we’re now up to six with three offices. This building came available to us at a decent cost where it would have been more affordable to purchase this building than build new,” said Justin Pryor, Duenweg Mayor’s Admin. Asst.

The move is official today, but the staff plans to hold an official open house for the public at a later date.

But the building that held the old city hall won’t stay vacant for long. An overhaul is planned for that space, turning it into the Duenweg Police Department.

Right now, they have to share space down the block along with the old city council room and municipal court operations.

The police department is supposed to include five police officers although currently, they are not fully staffed.