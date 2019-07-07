Duenweg Fire Chief Passes Away

Duenweg, Mo.

Long-standing Duenweg Fire Chief Jack “Allyn” Reding passed away on Friday.

He was 63-years old and died of a sudden illness.

Reding lived his entire life in Duenweg and began his career serving for the city’s Volunteer Fire Department as a teen.

Reding was promoted to chief of the department in 1998.

He was dedicated to helping the next generation of firefighters serve their community.

Memorial contributions are being accepted on behalf of the Chief who will be laid to rest on Tuesday

If you are interested call the Duenweg Fire Department at 417 623-7408.