Dude’s Donuts’ founder passes away

JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime local donut shop owner has passed away, according to his family.
Durard “Dude” Pendergraft of ‘Dude’s Donuts’ passed away following a battle with a short illness.
Pendergraft founded ‘Dude’s’ in 1954 and served patrons for years at his S. Main St. location in Joplin.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Pendergraft.
- SERVICES
- Friday, April 16th
- 10:00am
- 26th Street Church of Christ
- Arrangements by Parker Mortuary
Dude’s Donuts will continue normal business hours for the week but will close Friday and Saturday. They will reopen as normal starting Tuesday.