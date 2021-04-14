Dude’s Donuts’ founder passes away

by: Shannon Becker, KSNF/KODE Staff

JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime local donut shop owner has passed away, according to his family.

Durard “Dude” Pendergraft of ‘Dude’s Donuts’ passed away following a battle with a short illness.

Pendergraft founded ‘Dude’s’ in 1954 and served patrons for years at his S. Main St. location in Joplin.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Pendergraft.

  • SERVICES
  • Friday, April 16th
  • 10:00am
  • 26th Street Church of Christ
  • Arrangements by Parker Mortuary

Dude’s Donuts will continue normal business hours for the week but will close Friday and Saturday. They will reopen as normal starting Tuesday.

