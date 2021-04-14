Dude’s Donuts’ founder passes away

JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime local donut shop owner has passed away, according to his family.

Durard “Dude” Pendergraft of ‘Dude’s Donuts’ passed away following a battle with a short illness.

Pendergraft founded ‘Dude’s’ in 1954 and served patrons for years at his S. Main St. location in Joplin.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Pendergraft.

SERVICES

Friday, April 16th

10:00am

26th Street Church of Christ

Arrangements by Parker Mortuary

Dude’s Donuts will continue normal business hours for the week but will close Friday and Saturday. They will reopen as normal starting Tuesday.

Dude’s Donuts Facebook page.