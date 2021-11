After the last of the showers and thunderstorms move out of the area late this evening, mostly sunny skies are anticipated through Saturday.

It will become rather windy for Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Highs around 60 Thursday will drop to the lower-50s for Friday and Saturday.

A warming trend is expected starting Sunday, and we’ll eventually reach the upper-60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your week!