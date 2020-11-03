Drug Enforcement Administration involved in Springfield shooting on Maryland Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) explained its involvement with a shooting investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 3, that happened on South Maryland Avenue.

Before the shooting happened on Monday, Nov. 2, the DEA says its agents saw someone breaking federal law. The agents approached the individual to speak with them about the violation.

Caleb Slay, 25, approached the agents and the individual during the conversation, which eventually escalated into a physical altercation between Slay and the agents.

The DEA says the physical altercation led to Slay being shot. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Slay was pronounced dead on-scene. The DEA agents were taken to the hospital as a precaution but have since been released.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Springfield Police Department said Monday, Nov. 2, the investigation was being done by the Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.