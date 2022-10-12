FAIRLAND, Okla. – State authorities raided an illegal marijuana grow operation on Wednesday seizing over 17,000 pounds of marijuana, confirmed Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean.

The illegal grow operation was located south of Fairland.

“Approximately 17,600 pounds of processed marijuana and weapons were seized,” Dean said.

Dean did not release the names of the six suspects arrested but said they are being booked in on numerous drug complaints including:

Unlawful cultivation of marijuana

Trafficking in marijuana

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Marijuana plants seized Wednesday at an illegal grow operation south of Fairland

Dean said the 10-and-half-hour raid was prompted after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics received information that the grow operator did not have the proper licensing and permits that are required by the state.

The detained men had no paperwork showing the grow operation was legal. State narcotics agents also seized 3,241 live marijuana plants and another 778 plants that were hanging in a house and garage to dry, he said.

Also seized were two vehicles, a .223 rifle, a Ruger 10-22, a Mossberg shotgun and a 9mm handgun.