OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 20-year-old man was drinking and driving at speeds above 100 mph shortly before a deadly December crash, according to court documents.

Isaiah Sadowski, of Overland Park, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 75-year-old Barbara Patterson.

An affidavit shows Sadowski ran a red light at West 127th Street and Quivira Road on Dec. 27, 2021, and hit Patterson’s car.

Investigators reported they found a bottle of whiskey and an empty bottle of Rumple Minze in Sadowski’s Camaro when they searched it at the crash scene.

According to documents obtained by FOX4, investigators used traffic cameras to determine Sadowski was driving between 85 mph and 93 mph on the westbound I-435 ramp. At 110th street, they calculated he traveled between 81 mph and 89 mph, before reaching speeds of 101 mph between 119th and 127th streets.

The affidavit states investigators looked at the airbag control module on the Camaro and determined Sadowski was traveling 118 mph five seconds before the car hit Patterson. The sensor showed he was driving 100 mph three seconds before the crash.

Documents show officers also analyzed Sadowski’s Life 360 account. The app allows other people to track a person’s movements. Life 360 showed Sadowski was driving 134 miles an hour at 116th and Quivira Road the night of the crash. The speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

Sadowski suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. His blood was drawn, and three hours after the crash his blood-alcohol content was .13, nearly twice the legal limit, according to court records.

Detectives also spoke to two people who knew Sadowski. One reported Sadowski had been drinking before the crash. Another one of Sadowski’s acquaintances told officers he was Snapchatting while driving the night of the crash and holding two bottles of liquor, according to documents obtained by FOX4.

Sadowski is scheduled to be in court on April 1.