CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Route 66 Drive-In Theater in Carthage is showing a movie staring Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Monday, August 8th.
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday (8/12 – 8/14), the Route 66 Drive-In theater is showing the movie “Grease,” which stars the late Olivia Newton-John.
In that film, she shared the big screen with co-actor, John Travolta.
Owners of the Drive-In say they show the movie “Grease” every year.
Within hours of posting the movie’s showtime on their billboard, the owners learned of Olivia Newton-John’s passing.
She was 73-years-old and had been battling breast cancer.
After “Grease,” which starts at 8:45 p.m. this weekend, the Route 66 Drive-In will throw back to the 80’s with the movie “Footloose.”