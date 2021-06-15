Drive-by shooting in Pittsburg leads to pursuit; One in custody

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One suspect is in custody after a drive-by shooting in Pittsburg that took authorities on a multi-county pursuit.

Around 7:45 Monday evening, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department responded to the intersection of 10th St. and Michigan St. in Pittsburg after reports of shots fired at pedestrians.

Responding officers learned that a white Chevy Impala had pulled up next to two people walking along 10th St and opened fire. However, authorities were able to determine no bullets seemed to hit either the male or female targets who later fled from the scene. These individuals have not been identified.

Witnesses to the incident were able to follow the vehicle and report its location to law enforcement who later encountered the vehicle at the intersection of 14th St. and N. Rouse St., in Pittsburg. From here the vehicle began to flee from the officers.

This chase led to Free King Highway with the Impala heading southbound. Officers deployed a tire deflation device at 20th St. and Free King Highway but the Impala left the roadway and went around the device.

The Impala continued to flee from officers and headed eastbound on E. 560th Ave. into Crawford County and then southbound to K-126 Highway where it then went back eastbound and eventually moved into Barton County, Missouri, at which point the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

After wrecking the Impala near SW 160th Lane and SW 50th Road in Barton County, the driver fled on foot. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in tracking by means of a K-9 unit at this point and were able to apprehend 30-year-old Zachary R. Winemiller, of Pittsburg.

Winemiller was arrested and transported to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office jail. The passenger of the Impala has not been located and their identity is currently unknown.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.