Drag racer killed in crash in Southeast Kansas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — A 27-year-old man is killed in a crash at the Industrial Park in Montgomery County.

Joseph Hunt, of Carter Lake, Idaho was pronounced dead Saturday just after 6:30 P.M. following a 2 car accident.

Just after 4 P.M. Hunt was driving a Firebird on B Street, just west of Old Highway 169.

Hunt’s car and a truck were both going westbound when Hunt’s car lost control and hit the side of the truck.

Hunt’s car then went into a ditch and hit a sewage drain pipe.

The truck also went into the ditch, but stopped in the grass.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

According to the National No Prep Racing Association, Hunt was a drag racer who went by the Nickname “Blackhawk”.

In a Facebook post the Association said: “We are deeply saddened of the news of the driver of the Blackhawk Joe Hunt has passed away. He was great racer and great guy. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends!”