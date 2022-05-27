PITTSBURG, Kans. — A legacy came to an end today at Pittsburg State University. It was the last day for President Dr. Steve Scott. The Baxter Springs native has led the university since 2009.

Before he made his departure, he made one last walk through Russ Hall where he was greeted by a cheering crowd of faculty and staff.

“These are great people. That’s what I think. And I’m leaving a great team behind and this place has a great future. Go Gorillas!” said Dr. Steven Scott, Pittsburg State University.

Dr. Scott also rode off in style in a brand new truck his wife bought for him.

Dr. Daniel Shipp will officially take over as the university’s 10th president on June 6th.