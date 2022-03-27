CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dozens gathered in Carthage to pay their respects to a fallen police officer.

This afternoon people lined up on South Garrison Avenue to honor 30-year-old Bonne Terre police officer Lane Burns.

The procession took Officer Burns to his final resting place at Harvey Cemetery in Carthage.

Law enforcement representatives from across Missouri also took part.

Officer Burns was killed on duty on March 17 when responding to a disturbance call at a motel in Bonne Terre.

He graduated from Carthage High School in 2009, and is survived by his fiancé and two young children.