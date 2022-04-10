COLUMBUS, Kans. — A Christian outreach is raising money to help Missouri Youth.

This afternoon was the sixth annual Pull for Young Life at Claythorne Lodge in Columbus.

Dozens came out to compete in the sporting clays tournament to help the not-for-profit.

Young Life mentors teens at Joplin High School, Carl Junction High School and Carthage High School.

“High school is a really really hard time navigating friendships and just different things. Young Life leaders enter their world and go to their lunch room or sporting events, games. They’re cheerleaders for them. They’re a shoulder to lean on when things get tough,” said Lane Freeborn, Area Director of Southwest Missouri Young Life.

The top three winner of today’s tournament took home trophies.

The outreach also raffled off a shot gun and other prizes.

All the money raised will help fund Young Life programs.

Anyone wanting to volunteer with Young Life or donate can click here.