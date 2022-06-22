PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is looking towards its past to potentially benefit its future.

The city has received a $16,000 Historic Preservation Fund Grant through the National Park Service to help with an upcoming survey.

It will focus on collecting information about the historic buildings on Broadway.

City officials say this could help promote future development, tourism, and potentially help establish Downtown Pittsburg as a historic district to be put on the National Register of Historic Places.

“That could provide tax incentives, grant opportunities for downtown owners. That would benefit economic development and tourism. I think that would have a huge benefit for downtown,” said Christi Yockey, Pittsburg Community Development Specialist.

A similar study was done in 2019 and examined 100 buildings along Broadway.

It was later used to create the Downtown Historic Walking Tour.