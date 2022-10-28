PITTSBURG, Kans. — There’s already a lot of public art in Downtown Pittsburg, and more of it is now on the way. Earlier this week, the Pittsburg City Commission gave its blessing to the creation of an arts district in the downtown area.

Crista Cunningham is the president of the Pittsburg Artwalk Association, the group that has been pursuing the idea for the last year. She says the new designation will pave the way for even more public art in that part of town.

“To hopefully enhance what’s already happening, so if there’s a way for those business owners to get grants using that title, the possibility is there. Hopefully, it will shine up our downtown even more, bring more people to the area,” she said.

As a result, Cunningham says there are even more business owners now interested in having art projects on their buildings. The new arts district spans north to Trailhead Park, south to Jolly Fox Brewery, east to Frisco Event Center, and west to the city’s public library.