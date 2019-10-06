Downtown Neosho fills for annual Fall Festival

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hundreds of people filled the historic square of downtown Neosho for its annual Fall Festival.

For 51 years, community members have enjoyed the start of the new season with good family, food, and entertainment.

About 180 booths were there showing off their arts, crafts, and antiques.

One vendor, Amy Meyer, who owns her own mum business has been a vendor for three years at the festival.

Abby Meyer of Abby’s Mums says, “[It] kind of gets me out, putting in with the community and getting to meet new people and drawing new customers. It’s just a lot of fun because I get to bring my product I spent months doing and growing to bring it out here.”

William Doubek, Mayor of Neosho, says, “For us, the Fall Festival is kind of a kick off for the holiday season. It’s also an opportunity for people to come down and see the historic square see the work that’s being done the preservation work, to visit all the businesses that are coming back to the square.”

Doubek adds this year is one of the best years with the number of booths, big crowds, and good weather for all to enjoy.