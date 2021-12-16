Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes after incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SoT, a cocktail bar on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, has responded to Jackson Mahomes, brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, after a now-deleted social media rant against the bar.

According to the message sent to Mahomes, SoT said that he became upset after they were unable to accommodate his large party.

It’s time to have a talk. Today we are experiencing a lot of activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest. This person happens to have a lot of followers on social media and therefor it is something that we cannot ignore. Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to effect our livelihoods. There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere. There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite. That being said, we have some apologies to make. Dear @jacksonmahomes We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout. We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways. We hope our apology finds you well SoT via Facebook

Mahomes’ now-deleted social media posts, allegedly said he had an awful experience and awful service when he attended the bar to his 255,000 followers.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego,” SoT wrote. “We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.”

Mahomes made headlines earlier this season for two incidents during Chiefs road games.

During a loss in Baltimore, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes was seen pouring water on an opposing fan that was heckling him.

At Washington, he was seen dancing for a TikTok video while on top of the late Sean Taylor’s retired number that was being honored that day.

Mahomes came out and apologized for both incidents and said that in Washington, stadium staff actually told him and other VIPs to stand there.

SoT deleted their message from their Instagram, but it is still posted on their Facebook page.

Mahomes has not responded to the message at the time of this writing.