The following is a release from the Downtown Joplin Alliance:
JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) presented downtown
revitalization awards on July 30, 2020, recognizing revitalization
excellence during the annual Evening of Excellence Virtual Ceremony on
Facebook Live.
MMSC is a statewide non-profit organization designed to help Missouri
communities preserve their historic commercial districts through
economic revitalization. MMSC currently provides services and trainings
to over 160 communities across the state. MMSC has empowered
downtown revitalization in Missouri communities since 2006, resulting
in $964 million of private and public investments, the creation of 829 net
new businesses, and the development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main
Street communities.
The virtual ceremony Thursday night honored communities, individuals,
businesses, and organizations from across the state that have completed
exemplary revitalization work. Competitive nominations were submitted
for projects, activities, and individuals in 15 different categories that
covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion,
and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
Downtown Joplin Alliance Awarded Creative Placemaking Project over
$1,000 for Mural: “& At Night, We Glow”
The Downtown Joplin Alliance’s (DJA) Design committee created a
project that united community members to beautify a dark, undesirable
walkway with a lighted, colorful mural named, “& At Night, We Glow”.
This mural was an undertaking that took more than 500 volunteer hours.
The time investment and financial support from the community was a
huge help and allowed the project to be completed with minimal expense
to the organization. DJA is proud of the impact this project has had on the
development of Joplin’s historic Main Street.
To begin the project, the idea needed to be accepted by the property
owners and Joplin City staff. DJA worked with Missouri Southern State
University art professor, Burt Bucher, to create a design that promoted
community pride and drew symbolism from the town’s history. The
concrete wall that hosts the design is 12 feet tall and 150 feet wide, with
4 separate designs. This mural will be an enduring symbol of Joplin
history and unification, of growth and strength, and of light overcoming
darkness.