The following is a release from the Downtown Joplin Alliance:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) presented downtown

revitalization awards on July 30, 2020, recognizing revitalization

excellence during the annual Evening of Excellence Virtual Ceremony on

Facebook Live.

MMSC is a statewide non-profit organization designed to help Missouri

communities preserve their historic commercial districts through

economic revitalization. MMSC currently provides services and trainings

to over 160 communities across the state. MMSC has empowered

downtown revitalization in Missouri communities since 2006, resulting

in $964 million of private and public investments, the creation of 829 net

new businesses, and the development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main

Street communities.

The virtual ceremony Thursday night honored communities, individuals,

businesses, and organizations from across the state that have completed

exemplary revitalization work. Competitive nominations were submitted

for projects, activities, and individuals in 15 different categories that

covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion,

and other efforts in downtown revitalization.

Downtown Joplin Alliance Awarded Creative Placemaking Project over

$1,000 for Mural: “& At Night, We Glow”

The Downtown Joplin Alliance’s (DJA) Design committee created a

project that united community members to beautify a dark, undesirable

walkway with a lighted, colorful mural named, “& At Night, We Glow”.

This mural was an undertaking that took more than 500 volunteer hours.

The time investment and financial support from the community was a

huge help and allowed the project to be completed with minimal expense

to the organization. DJA is proud of the impact this project has had on the

development of Joplin’s historic Main Street.

To begin the project, the idea needed to be accepted by the property

owners and Joplin City staff. DJA worked with Missouri Southern State

University art professor, Burt Bucher, to create a design that promoted

community pride and drew symbolism from the town’s history. The

concrete wall that hosts the design is 12 feet tall and 150 feet wide, with

4 separate designs. This mural will be an enduring symbol of Joplin

history and unification, of growth and strength, and of light overcoming

darkness.