Downstream Casino is giving guests an opportunity to support Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.

To participate, guests must sign up for the special “Treasured Chests” program.

There’s one chance today and there’s another chance on October 20th to support the cause.

All money raised by the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation stays in the local four state region to help uninsured and underinsured women get the mammograms they need.