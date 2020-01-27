Downstream Bridal Expo makes preparing for the big day easier

QUAPAW, Okla. — An annual tradition in Quapaw gives brides an easier way to plan their big day.

Metropolitan Weddings held its annual Bridal Expo at Downstream Casino Resort on Sunday.

250 brides and grooms explored a room full of gowns, tuxedos, decor, photographers, and caterers.

It was even all for a good cause; the five dollar admission goes directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

Christina Hardy, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States Associate Director, says, “Every penny helps the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. It helps keep families of seriously ill children close by.”

Megan Rallis, Metropolitan Weddings Show Producer, says, “But you can see the deer in the headlights even now when they walk in. There’s so much to plan, so at least we’ve like, collected it together for them and there’s specials going on.”

Metropolitan Weddings’ next bridal show will be at the Downstream Pavilion in July.