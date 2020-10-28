Dover Hill project receives land donation

The Joplin Board of Education announced a donation of 150 feet of land to the Dover Hill school project at their meeting Tuesday night. The donation comes from Economic Security Corporation (ESC).

The land sits to the north of Dover Hill, between the developing elementary school and Head Start. Project architects presented design plans for the elementary school, to which the board responded with positive remarks. Dover Hill is set to begin construction in April 2020 and has an estimated completion date of August 2022. Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools superintendent, spoke well of the coming project and recent donation.

“Well, it’s a celebration,” Moss said. “It’s a celebration for our district. We’re very appreciative to Economic Security, who with the land that sits between the current Head Start facility that they’re in control of, and then also the Dover property. This allows us 150 feet more to the north, then, that helps us—as our architect put it, helps the site breathe better. It gives us more room for grading the land that we know we will need to grade in order to prep the site for the school. And so, it’s real a win-win not only for the district and Economic Security but for our community in general, and we appreciate those opportunities to partnership and we’re very thankful to them for that.”

The board also approved a purchase of 80 HP Chromebooks for College Heights Christian School. This purchase is made through the CARES ACT funds. The 80 Chromebooks will go toward helping better serve online learning for students. These funds are federal dollars allocated to the private school. Moss explained that there are certain rules and regulations that must be followed for these allocated dollars.

“… I believe there’s some confusion sometimes when you say, ‘how is it that a public school is participating to help a private school with the purchase of Chromebooks,’” Moss said. “And so, it’s very, very important to point out that these are federal dollars, these federal dollars come with certain rules and regulations and allocations, and one of those is an allocation to our private schools in our zone that we service. And so, we are required by those regulations to then consult with our private schools, let them know what their allocation of the CARES ACT are—just like we do with federal title program funds each year—to see if they want to participate in that and then what College Heights decided was that they needed the technology to help with their math and their reading instruction. And so, that was the other Chromebook purchase that took place tonight.”

The board also approved a purchase of 150 Chromebooks and five Chromebook carts for Soaring Heights Elementary. This purchase is made through Title 1 Federal Funding.

Also discussed, under celebrations, Dave Rockers, director of Franklin Technology Center, was awarded administrator of the year by Missouri Association of Career and Technology Education.