MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13.

Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey.

Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey, Doug Pewitt and Dolly Pewitt

“I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.

Oklahoma District 13 is one of 26 District Courts in Oklahoma and includes Delaware and Ottawa counties.

Pewitt is a native of Miami and graduated from Miami High School before attending the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa College of Law.

Ottawa and Delaware County prosecutors include: