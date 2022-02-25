KSNF — If you’re looking to help the people of Ukraine, experts say be careful of any donations you make.

If that donation is financial, the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to ensure your money doesn’t end up in the hands of scammers instead of the people that really need it.

They say to be wary of any claim that 100% of the donation will go to victims. They say all charities have some amount of administrative costs.

Be cautious when giving online to unfamiliar charities, even if that claim links to a relief organization. Find out if the charity actually has a presence in the region they claim to be helping. And be cautious about crowdfunding because some websites do very little to check out the individuals seeking funds after a disaster.

You can always check with the Better Business Bureau to get a review of actual charities and nonprofits.

To do that, we’ve provided a link here.