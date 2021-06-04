Domestic disturbance in Parsons leads to early morning chase

PARSONS, Kans. — A domestic fight turned into a pursuit early Friday morning in Parsons and authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Officers with the Parsons Police Department were dispatched to a reported domestic fight at the 2300 block of Grand around 1:16 AM. Arriving authorities identified the suspect in a Ford F150.

The suspect was later ID’d as 19-year-old William Tyrone Andre Phillips, of Parsons. Phillips left the area with his headlights off prompting officers to conduct a traffic stop.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Phillips sped away leading them on a chase from Parsons into Labette County Jurisdiction. Officers lost track of Phillips during the pursuit until they searched an area where the pursuit was called off.

From here, officers located Phillips at his home near Shale Hill Road where he was ordered out of his vehicle but continued to flee. Labette County Deputies took over the pursuit a second time but again lost Phillips.

Charges are being sent to the County Attorney for Aggravated Domestic Battery along with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Officers Reckless Driving, Failing to Yield to Emergency Vehicle and multiple smaller traffic infractions.

Phillips was recently bonded out of Labette County Jail on charges for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Endangering a Child, Criminal Threat, Theft, Domestic Battery, Aggravated Burglary and Sale and Distribution.

“We are going to make this arrest to put the community at ease. More often than not the Police Department gets the blame for criminals being let out of jail for their crimes. We put criminals in jail and the court set their bond amounts and release conditions. Only the court system can demand more from the criminals we put in their custody. We again look to the community for support to find Phillips and bring him to justice for putting lives at risk with his carless act.” Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.