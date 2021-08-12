‘Doggy Dive-In’ swim day at Cunningham this Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. – An end-of-summer dog pool party is taking place this Saturday, August 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Cunningham Aquatic Center. “Doggy Dive-In” will be held after the pool is closed to guests for the season.

Inspired by nearby communities, the first Doggy Dive-In was held in 2018, making this the fourth event of its kind in Joplin.

“We kind of reached out and saw how they were doing their dog swims and we decided it might be a good idea for us to start doing one, because we know there’s interest in an event like this. So far, it’s been great every time we’ve done it,” said Recreation Coordinator of Joplin Parks and Rec Jessica Johnson.

Hosted by Joplin Parks and Recreation and Joplin Humane Society, the event is open to all friendly dogs over six months old, spayed/neutered, of all breeds and sizes.

To register, visit the Joplin Athletic Complex located at 3301 W. 1st Street with a copy of your dog’s current shot records.

The event is free to Parr Hill Dog Park members, free with a donation to the Joplin Humane Society, or $5 per dog.

On Saturday, owners must show a copy of their dog’s shot records at the front desk – rabies, distemper, parvo virus – to enter the pool.

Dogs must be on a leash when not in the pool, and humans are not allowed in the water.