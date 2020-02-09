Dog handling match doubles as fundraiser for Spirit Elite Cheer

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas residents show their dogs to help out a local organization.

New Horizons Kennel Club partnered with Spirit Elite Cheer to host a dog handling match Saturday in Baxter Springs.

Participants showed dogs by breed and learned about official judging.

The event is a fundraiser for Spirit Elite Cheer, where money raised will go toward uniforms and equipment.

The competitive cheer team was created a year ago, so area kids could be involved in safe and constructive activities.

Cheryl Sieber, Spirit Elite Cheer parent booster, says, “Competitive cheer is very expensive and there’s not a lot of local activities available for our youth in this area, so we thought that by starting this program, that we could provide that.”

Laurie Bailey, New Horizons Kennel Club Co-Founder, says, “We feel it’s important to support the Spirit Elite Club because we want to see kids in our area do things. We have a lot of kids in our sport as well, so we want to promote that.”

Spirit Elite will be hosting a tryout prep clinic at the Baxter Springs old middle school gym on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.