MIAMI, Ok. — People were celebrating a piece of Ottawa County history.



Saturday was the 50th anniversary of the Dobson Museum in Miami.



The current building opened back in 1972 following the passing of Miss Nellie Dobson.



As one of the founding members of the Ottawa County Historical Society, in her will she asked for a museum to be built on her family’s property.



This would serve as a tribute to her family but house the collection from the historical society.



“It is just phenomenal to be here, to be a part of this, and just to see the dedication in everyone that’s been involved from the beginning, because many of the people who have served on the board, or been a volunteer, they haven’t just been here for a couple of years, even in the early years, there were some volunteers that were here for the first 30 to 40 years in the history of the museum,” says Jordan Boyd, Dobson Museum Director, “So we’ve had people come back, former board members and other board members and volunteers who are here today as well.”



The Dobson Museum is currently open three days a week.



Boyd hopes to expand the days and hours over the coming year with the help of additional volunteers.