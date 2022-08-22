MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County jail on Monday evening after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk.

Approximately 20 law enforcement officers were at the scene, said Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson.

The uprising involved three pods and was under control by 10 p.m. Law enforcement was called back to the jail minutes later after a fire was reported. By 11:15 p.m. it was reported the fire was extinguished.

“There were no injuries,” Anderson said. “One inmate was taken to the hospital on an unrelated medical issue.”

Anderson said weather conditions had knocked out the phone kiosk several days ago and the machine was still broken on Monday which prompted the unrest.

