TOPEKA — Kansas Courts have revealed in a press release Friday the selected magistrate judge set to fill the vacant position in Cherokee County.

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Douglas Steele to fill the position.



The commission conducted a public interview for the position January 27 in Columbus. Two people had applied for the opening, however one candidate withdrew his nomination from consideration before interviews began.

Steele’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He is a solo practitioner in Columbus.

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

The vacancy was created when Judge Samuel Marsh retired December 31, 2021.