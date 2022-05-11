CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local businesses are being highlighted in Carthage.

Wednesday night inside the CRM Auditorium, was the kick-off of this year’s Business Expo for the Carthage Chamber of Commerce. This year’s theme — “Discover the 4-States Expo.”

It’s the first indoor expo for the Chamber since the pandemic — and 20 businesses took part.

“It showcases our business community. Those that are looking to trade with our business community even if they are not here or in another part of the area, they know what we have to offer and can build those relationships with those businesses early,” said Julie Reams, President of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Reams is hoping to grow the event next year.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 2 Thursday.