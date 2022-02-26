PITTSBURG, Ks. — It was a chilly but fitting day for one disc golf tournament at Schlanger Park.



The Pittsburg Disc Golf Club kicked off it’s annual Ice Bowl benefit tournament.



The event is a tradition for disc golf clubs around the country as a way to give back to their communities and kick off disc golf season.



In Pittsburg, the tournament was raising funds and food for the Wesley House.



“I think just in general, it doesn’t really matter what the weather is, us disc golfers, we’re out here to play, we’re out here to have fun and support our community,” says John Juarez-Garcia, Pittsburg Disc Golf Club President, “Our sport is growing, especially when COVID kind of hit, we were one of the sports that instead of going down, we’ve actually sky-rocketed.”



“My son and his friends started playing. I thought it was one of the goofiest I’d ever seen in my life. They convinced me to bring the dog out and go for a walk and one thing led to another and now I am just hooked,” says Gean McCloud, Disc Golf Player.



According to organizers, this is the first ice bowl in Pittsburg to have snow and ice in several years.



Pittsburg Community Middle School was able to collect over 120 pounds of food for the event.