Digital driver’s licenses in early phases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Digital drivers licenses are now being tested in the Sooner State.

About 1,000 people are now a part of the pilot program.

Oklahoma Secretary of Digital Transformation and administration officials say they are hoping to modernize the license system so drivers in the state will not need to always use their plastic copies.

So far, the digital licenses on are on specially designed app that require people to use facial recognition on their iPhones.

They are working to adapt the license to be formatted to Android phones as well.

Oklahoma officials are planning to implement a statewide launch of the digital licenses this October.

The administration is also working towards notifying liquor stores, bars, and law enforcement of the new changes.