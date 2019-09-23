Diaper Bank of the Ozarks helps provide southwest Missouri with necessities

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local church is helping out southwest Missouri with basic necessities.

Monark Southern Baptist Church in Neosho runs a diaper and food bank that serves Newton, McDonald, Jasper, Barry, and Stone counties.

The church recently teamed up with the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks after United Way closed, and they now provide diapers the first Tuesday of the month for those in need.

Their food bank originally started out small, and the members only handed out a few boxes.

Now, an average of 400 families are given food items and toiletries all day, every Thursday and Friday.

For many of the church members, they spend their week prepping to help the community.

Melvin Stapp, Pastor and Director of Ministries, says, “We have a core group of people in our church that have a heart for folks. If you don’t have a heart for folks, you don’t want to be in this type of ministry, and so it makes them feel fulfilled and feel like they’re a part of the service. They work many hours every week, not only getting the food ready, but also talking to people as they come through.”

If you would like to donate to the food or diaper bank at Monark Southern Baptist Church, you can call them at 417-451-4661.

This weekend, the ministry team went to work at the annual Fall Festival.

300 guests enjoyed a yard sale, inflatables, a dog show, and live entertainment.

New to the event were train rides around the campus for kids.

Monark Southern Baptist Church holds this event so the community can come together and learn about what this church has to offer.

Dusty Henderson, emcee and event organizer, says, “It’s an opportunity for us to create more ministry outreach and contact with people that may not have been reached by the ministries to know more about God. We want to spread the word every chance we get.”

Next year, organizers are hoping to bring back the dunk tank to the festival.





