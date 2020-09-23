Diane Eickhoff, author and historian, presents on women’s suffrage

Diane Eickhoff is author of “Clarina Nichols: Frontier Crusader for Women’s Rights,” which explores the journey of Nichols’ fight for women’s rights in Kansas. Eickhoff is also an independent historian and editor of education materials. For these reasons, Eickhoff was chosen in conjunction with Aaron Barnhart—as the two are co-presenters with Humanities Kansas—to give their presentation titled “The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Kansas” at the Pittsburg State University Bicknell Family Center for the Arts Tuesday, September 22.

“Specifically, Clarina Nichols was the woman who brought the women’s rights movement from the east to the west in the 1850s during the Bleeding Kansas years,” Barnhart said. “And it was her efforts that made the Kansas constitution, when the state entered the Union in 1861, the most progressive for women’s rights at the time.”

Barnhart said that while Nichols was not necessarily successful in her time, she “got the ball rolling.” Eickhoff and Barnhart first got interested in Nichols and Kansas’ women’s suffrage history when they moved to Kansas from Chicago and were touring the Kansas Historical Society; Eickhoff said they saw an exhibit on Nichols and her interest was piqued from there forward. Eickhoff said she likes to call Nichols the “political mother of Kansas” because of her work for women’s rights in Kansas.

“I don’t think you can understand the struggle here without knowing some of the biography of some of these women and it puts life into it, and it’s not just some small thing,” Eickhoff said.

Eickhoff and Barnhart described their presentation as weaving in and out of the four different campaigns that happened in Kansas surrounding women’s suffrage over a 55-year time span.

“… I think Kansas women were the most determined in the nation to get full suffrage, and they certainly were at it longer, probably, than any other group of women with maybe the exception of Elizabeth K. Stanton and Susan B. Anthony in New York,” Barnhart said. “… “Clarina Nichols was the leader of that first campaign and she was also heavily involved in a second campaign right after the Civil war.”

Eickhoff said she hopes that after hearing their presentation that audience members will understand politics and women’s suffrage in Kansas more.

“It was a very difficult sell, if you think about it,” Barnhart said. “Half of the population that has no power is trying to convince the other half that does have power to do the right thing. All they have is moral suasion, right? The idea that one group that’s powerless would try to convince the other side that is holding all the cards to do the right thing, I think maybe might have some resonance today in our current political situation. So, the power struggle was real, but in the end it was about one side agreeing to relinquish its power to the other side, and that took Kansas women a long, long time to pull off.”

Barnhart explained that women at the time were often mocked and ridiculed by the men in much of what they did. He added that, in spite of this, still “the women really fought for their right to be heard at the table” and “learned from their mistakes.” Barnhart said that it was through this that the 1912 campaign was ultimately successful, giving women the right to vote.

“That happened in the beginning of the crusades—they were made fun of, that was how they were dealt with,” Eickhoff said. “When this turned to anger you knew you had made progress because now they couldn’t just make fun of you, they had to take it seriously. …”

Eickhoff and Barnhart explained that the western states received women’s suffrage before the eastern states, but that often this is not discussed. Barnhart said at the time Kansas “was the eastern-most state that had granted full suffrage to women by the passage of the 19th amendment.”

“Almost always when you see this topic played out in the east it’s always concentrating on the eastern part of this, never even mentioning the western states that had suffrage long before the east did,” Eickhoff said. “It’s kind of interesting.”

In order to gather the information for her book on Nichols, Eickhoff and Barnhart had to travel across the nation, from Vermont and New York to Washington D.C. and California. This was because Nichols moved around the country in her lifetime and many of the early newspaper publications were not readily available on the internet for Eickhoff and Barnhart to view.

“Well, I like research—finding out things that have been laying dormant for many years,” Eickhoff said. “It’s thrilling to find out how brave and courageous and ingenious these women were, and I like them as people. And they start to come to life as you get more and more information and you think, ‘wow, these are really heroes.’”

Eickhoff said that even today women’s fight for suffrage is still laughed at, that it is difficult to make others understand how hard it was for Nichols and all other women at the time to fight for women’s rights, as she called them “heroic.”

“… And so, Diane put together that story and what she realized very early on is that it wasn’t a story about one woman, Clarina Nichols, who heroically got women’s rights baked into the Kansas state constitution—that was a tremendous story, and Clarina Nichols is all that—but it was also the story about an entire portion of our history that is mostly overlooked and if not completely forgotten,” Barnhart said.

Most recent works published by Eickhoff and Barnhart include a guide to the Civil War and other historic sites in the Kansas-Missouri border region called “The Big Divide” and a series of nonfiction books for young adults. Currently, the two are working on a book about the 1856 Kansas vegetarian colony.