Diamond School District Names New Superintendent

DIAMOND, Mo. — The Diamond R-IV school district has selected their new Superintendent for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

Dr. Keith White has served in the local education system for years, as a teacher, assistant principal, administration, and more. You can read more about his career and bio below:

Dr. Keith White has been involved in education for nearly 22 years. He is a 1993 graduate of Nixa High School and earned a football scholarship to Southwest Baptist University (SBU) where he played for four seasons. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Science Education and a minor in History from SBU. He earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from William Woods University and received principal certification in both Elementary and Secondary Education. He earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in 2019 from The University of Missouri Columbia in partnership with Missouri State University as part of the Statewide Cooperative EdD program. His dissertation titled “Teacher Perceptions of Their Evaluations: Impact Of The Network For Educator Effectiveness (NEE) Data Tool On Teacher Growth, Effectiveness, and Learning Centered Culture In A Missouri Rural Public High School” was published and is a part of the Network for Educator Effectiveness website as an exemplar for administrators for implementation. He has completed Specialists coursework courses at MU also and recently earned his Superintendent certificate.

Dr. White taught multiple high school social studies courses at Joplin High School in Joplin, MO from 1998-2004. He subsequently became an assistant principal at Joplin High School for six years from 2004-2010. Dr. White assisted in leading the JHS faculty in pursuing school improvement goals for state assessment score improvements, attendance, and persistence to graduation. JHS students made significant state assessment improvements to assist the Joplin R-VIII district achieve “Accredited with Distinction” in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. In addition, U.S. News and World Report recognized Joplin High School as a bronze award winner as one of America’s Best High School’s in 2009.

Dr. White served at Marshfield R-1 Schools from 2010-2016 as an assistant high school principal, high school attendance officer, vocational coordinator, 6-12 at-risk coordinator, pk-12 summer school coordinator, and district Perkins Federal Programs coordinator. During his tenure at Marshfield High School, the school was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a silver award winner as one of America’s Best High Schools in 2015 for increasing the following: ACT scores, attendance rates, EOC scores, graduation rate, dual credit numbers, and post secondary placement rates. In addition he implemented a summer feeding program as the summer school coordinator, which allowed for every child up to 18 years old in the community to eat a free breakfast and lunch during the month of June each year.

Dr. White’s most recent position in administration was the principal at Buffalo High School (BHS) from 2016 – present. Over the past four years BHS has seen significant gains including increasing their four year graduation rate from 94.8% to 97.2%, while maintaining an average of 89.7% attendance rate. BHS also improved their ACT composite scores from 18.1 to 23.2. He led the process for updating the vision and mission statements at BHS with the input of teachers, staff, students, and parents to build a culture of consensus and purpose for the school. Dr. White assisted in the planning and supervising of two 1.5 million dollar Board approved construction projects at Buffalo High School starting with the re-facing of the exterior of the High School which was completed in 2017 and the installation of a new track/football field/stadium which was completed 2019. He also Assisted in the planning and organization of a successful $.46 lease purchase bond issue that was passed by the Dallas County voters in 2019 to build a new 12.2 million dollar Dallas County Technical Center on the campus of Buffalo High School. In addition, U.S. News and World Report recognized Buffalo High School as a silver award winner as one of America’s Best High Schools in 2017.

Dr. White has been involved with several professional memberships, including being the current Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MOASSP) State Executive Board Southwest Region representative, Past-President of the Southwest Missouri Association for Secondary School Principals (SWMOASSP) Executive Board during the 2018-2019 school year, President-Elect for the SWMOASSP Executive Board during the 2017-2018 school year, Treasurer/Secretary for the SWMOASSP Executive Board during the 2016-2017 school year, and Assistant Principal representative for the SWMOASSP Executive Board during the 2015-2016 school year. He served as the President-Elect of the Central Ozark Conference Principal leadership team for the 2016-2017 school year and President of the Ozark Highlands Conference (OHC) Principals leadership team for the 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 school. He is a current and active member of the following professional organizations: National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MOASSP), Southwest Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (SWMOASSP). In the past he has been an active member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum development (ASCD), Project Lead The Way (PLTW), Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA), and was a member of the state coordinating committee for the 2016 State PLTW annual conference which hosted and trained over 1,500 educators in Missouri. Dr. White was nominated by his peers and awarded the Southwest District MASSP Assistant Principal of the year award for the 2011- 2012 school year, the Southwest District MASSP/Walsworth Consummate Professional Award for the 2014- 2015 school year, and the Southwest Region High School Principal of the year for the 2019-2020 school year.

Dr. White believes that all students can learn but they sometimes learn in different ways with varied needs. He believes that with hard work and perseverance educators can positively impact each student in a special way. He believes that keeping the learning atmosphere positive with clear expectations is the key to success. He believes that keeping the lines of communication open among staff, students, and parents is crucial for a positive school experience and that collaborative teamwork is the best way schools can be successful in reaching the goal of helping each student attain his or her full potential.

Dr. White aspires to consistently be a positive, growth minded, and visible leader. He believes that the best part of his job is visiting with the students, staff, and parents inside and outside of school. He plans to get to know every student and staff member as soon as possible and let them get to know him. Dr. White is married to his college sweetheart, Angela of 24 years this upcoming June and three wonderful and energetic kids; Colton (16 year old son), Conner (15 year old son), and Cicely (10 year old daughter). He enjoys being a deacon at his church, spending time with family, hunting, fishing, cattle farming, reading, learning about history, and home/farm improvement projects.