Diamond Man Sentenced to 7 Years on Theft-Related Cases

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Diamond man has pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to three theft-related cases committed in Neosho and Seneca and was sentenced to 7 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, the maximum sentence permitted by law on each count.

Cody Daniels, 36, was sentenced by Judge Kevin Selby of the 40th Judicial Circuit on Monday, July 6, on one count of Class D Felony Stealing. Daniels was sentenced by Judge John LePage also of the 40th Judicial Circuit on Monday, July 6 on one count of Burglary in the 2nd Degree, one count of Stealing, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, all Class D Felonies. Charges for drug possession, tampering with a witness, and traffic offenses were dismissed.

Daniels’ convictions stem from a string of property crimes committed from April to October in 2017, in which he possessed a stolen 1989 Ford F-450, burglarized a Seneca Telephone Company facility and stole more than $16,000 worth of copper wire, and cut down and stole more than two dozen walnut trees, valued at more than $15,000. The cases were investigated by Dale Brashers of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by William Lynch, Sarah Crites, and Kathleen Miller of the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.