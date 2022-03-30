SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Diamond man was convicted by a jury at trial for the sexual exploitation of a child, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore’s office.

Sixty-five-year-old, Terry Lee Miksell was found guilty on Tuesday on once count of Producing Child Pornography and one count of Using the Internet and a Cell Phone to Induce a Child to Engage in Sexual Activity.

Terry Lee Miksell

Back in 2019, while working as a counselor at a drug treatment facility in Purdy, Miksell was said to have began asking a 16-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos over Facebook Messenger. Miksell also sent pornographic images of himself too the teen. The teen confirmed with investigators that she sent pictures of herself to Miksell.

These conversations were flagged by Facebook who then initiated two CyberTips in September of that year.

This would lead to officers executing a search warrant at Miksell’s Diamond home on January 16th, 2020. Here, they seized several devices including a cell phone – the phone was found to contain images of the victim.

After evidence was shown in court, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Springfield deliberated for around 20 minutes before returning with two guilty verdicts for both counts, ending the trial that began on March 28th.

Miksell faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison without parole.